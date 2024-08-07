Big plans for old golf course in Cape Coral

WINK News
After years, one neighborhood is finally seeing a decision made for what they hope is a future park, but this comes as Jaycee Park-ers are still waiting to hear what is next for them and their beloved green space.
After more research, town council member Karen Woodson revealed imposing tolls on Fort Myers Beach bridges is not a possibility.
Getting kids to school safely and on time is no easy task, but it’s a mission John Lambke with Collier County Schools treasures.
A Lehigh Acres neighborhood floods with so much water that residents are stuck in their homes for hours or days.
Thanks to a long-awaited study, Punta Gorda residents are going to find out why their roads flood so badly.
The Lee County School District is implementing new safety enhancements, including more security staff and vape detectors.
Since the 2020 Florida Python Challenge, 743 invasive Burmese pythons have been captured and removed from the Florida ecosystem. That is a considerable amount despite not knowing how many are slithering through the Florida swamp.
Beattie Development is the single most complained about company in our newsroom the last several months, which is why WINK News has been investigating Paul Beattie for weeks.
WINK News is staying on top of the story developing in Lehigh Acres and seeing what the county is doing to help the flooded community.
Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray told police the conflict arose because the staff wouldn’t let his service dog inside the bar.
Neighbors said they’re unaware that the Cape Coral Revitalization Project will kick them out of their rented homes and apartments.
Charlotte County is offering some of its emergency crews to help neighbors impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.
The Indians are starting the season with confidence and they’re committed to making Immokalee football something for the town to be proud of.
A woman is pleading to her community not to give up the search for the man she calls the love of her life.
One non-profit in Collier County is still dealing with the aftermath of tropical storm Debby, and they need your help to get back on their feet and serve the community again.
With 2 weeks until a decision is made, many are hoping the City Council takes this extra time to think long and hard about future plans for their neighborhood park.
“I’m actually going to give you a compliment. Hopefully, I don’t get hit by lightning,” said one meeting attendee.
Words of encouragement just rolled off the tongue during public comment for the city’s newest buy.
“I’m really excited about the golf course property,” said Cape Coral resident Charlie Pease.
“We’ve had the objective to try to acquire this property for many years. Finally, we’re able to get it done for a price that we feel comfortable with,” said Richard Carr, Cape Coral City Council member for District 5.
The city is contributing $10,400,000 toward the purchase. What will happen to the 175 acres has yet to be decided.
Speaking of decisions, Jaycee Park is still awaiting a decision on its suggested re-vamps.
That decision has been deferred to Aug. 21.
Ideas of making the golf club the next “City park” are floating around, but the City Council wanted to make one thing clear: Jaycee Park and the golf club are not the same.
“Two different issues, you know, they have to be separated,” said Carr. “They’re not anything like each other. Quite frankly, both parklands, ideally moving forward, but two different projects, two different agendas, and two different sizes.”
A delay in the decision on Jaycee Park is bringing hope to neighbors.
“I think we can get to four to four. So if it’s a four to four vote, then the resolution to move forward is not going to pass,” said Pease.
This newest piece of land is now in the hands of the city. Their first order of business is to clean up the golf course and surrounding area.
That includes taking out invasive species like Australian pines, the trees cherished by people at Jaycee Park.