Big plans for old golf course in Cape Coral

After years, one neighborhood is finally seeing a decision made for what they hope is a future park, but this comes as Jaycee Park-ers are still waiting to hear what is next for them and their beloved green space.

With 2 weeks until a decision is made, many are hoping the City Council takes this extra time to think long and hard about future plans for their neighborhood park.

“I’m actually going to give you a compliment. Hopefully, I don’t get hit by lightning,” said one meeting attendee.

Words of encouragement just rolled off the tongue during public comment for the city’s newest buy.

“I’m really excited about the golf course property,” said Cape Coral resident Charlie Pease.

“We’ve had the objective to try to acquire this property for many years. Finally, we’re able to get it done for a price that we feel comfortable with,” said Richard Carr, Cape Coral City Council member for District 5.

The city is contributing $10,400,000 toward the purchase. What will happen to the 175 acres has yet to be decided.

Speaking of decisions, Jaycee Park is still awaiting a decision on its suggested re-vamps.

That decision has been deferred to Aug. 21.

Ideas of making the golf club the next “City park” are floating around, but the City Council wanted to make one thing clear: Jaycee Park and the golf club are not the same.

“Two different issues, you know, they have to be separated,” said Carr. “They’re not anything like each other. Quite frankly, both parklands, ideally moving forward, but two different projects, two different agendas, and two different sizes.”

A delay in the decision on Jaycee Park is bringing hope to neighbors.

“I think we can get to four to four. So if it’s a four to four vote, then the resolution to move forward is not going to pass,” said Pease.

This newest piece of land is now in the hands of the city. Their first order of business is to clean up the golf course and surrounding area.

That includes taking out invasive species like Australian pines, the trees cherished by people at Jaycee Park.