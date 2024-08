One non-profit in Collier County is still dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby, and they need your help to get back on their feet and serve the community again.

“We are cultivating a community based around the connection and compassion to the earth, the animal and horticulture elements that we can bring to this community to better it as a whole,” said Tiffany Lehman, President of the organization.

Ashleigh Ebrite and Tiffany Lehman Co-founded Empowerment Farm.

“My mission, and my part in this entire organization, is really to bring some of that knowledge to a broader audience. So, being more self-sustaining and knowing how to grow your own food, knowing how to keep your own food and how to self-sustain that entire process, including taking care of animals, and all of it, just all of it in one big cycle,” Ebrite explained.

When Tropical Storm Debby came into the coastal area as a tropical storm, their property in the rural estates was damaged.

“Monday morning, when I rolled onto the farm, my heart sank. We were completely flooded underwater. The water clearly continued to rise through all day Monday as the storms continued, and we were getting those bands even yesterday. So with every rainstorm, it was just a little bit more gut-wrenching,” Lehman added.

Ebrite and Lehman told us they had no choice but to evacuate the farm’s animals to private off-site facilities and cancel all on-site programs.

“We have four Nubian goats, which are really, really special, near and dear to our heart on this farm. They are an absolute draw and just great therapeutic animals for us. So getting them out of their home, of course, they’re having to step in about a foot of water, and that’s intimidating for them, leaving their home and having to transport them,” Lehman said.

Luckily, the main structure on the property remained unharmed, but other parts were submerged in several feet of water.

“Our original $100,000 projection seems like it’s already looking like it’s going to double that at this point,” said Lehman.

As for the animals…

“As soon as it dries out and we can get them home, we’ll be bringing them back,” she added.

To support the organization as it rebuilds from the storm and the devastating flooding, click here.