Florida Python Challenge accounts for 743 Burmese pythons removed since 2020

Since the 2020 Florida Python Challenge, 743 invasive Burmese pythons have been captured and removed from the Florida ecosystem. That is a considerable amount despite not knowing how many are slithering through the Florida swamp.

Nevertheless, hunters are ready to help Florida’s native species fend off an animal they were never supposed to be competing with.

Invasive Burmese pythons, beware; the hunters are coming.

After quickly scaling to the top of the Florida food chain in a few decades, pythons will be in unfamiliar territory starting Friday.

For ten days, hunters will descend into the murky swamp for the annual Florida Python Challenge.

“They’re capable of eating just about any native wildlife,” said Mike Kirkland from the South Florida Water Management District. “We are seeing significant declines in native wildlife populations in Everglades National Park and radiating out, in some cases, 90 to 95%” Biologist Ian Bartoszek, Board Member Jon Kukk and Julie Kukk holding a female Burmese python. CREDIT: CONSERVANCY OF SWFL

But if you’ve had the itch to catch some massive serpents, you can participate. That’s because the event is no just for specialized hunters. The Florida Python Challenge is open to everyone as long as you meet the requirements.

In doing so, the event turns local Floridians into environmental heroes.

“That is essentially an ecosystem collapse,” said Kirkland. “The Burmese python is safe to say one of the most destructive invasive species in Florida.”

Before registering you have to take a required online training course, which is available on the Florida Fish and Wildlife website.

Even if you did the online training for the 2023 hunt, you have to take it again for the event this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, holds a Burmese python at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, , in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. Also pictured are Ron Bergeron, left, McKayla Spencer, second from left, Rodney Barreto, third from right, and Jan Fore, second from right. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It’s also important to know the rules for the specific area you are looking for pythons. The rules vary depending on if you are hunting in Big Cypress National Preserve, Southern Glades Wildlife and Environmental Area, or the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area. So be sure to double check you are following the rules where you are looking for Burmese pythons.

The people who go out hunting these snakes are why Kirkland is optimist for the future of native wildlife in Florida.

“I am optimistic for the future. I’m hoping in another ten or 15 years to start seeing a rebound our native wildlife populations,” said Kirkland. Burmese Python eggs. CREDIT: TheCritterCult

The ten-day Florida Python Challenge begins just after midnight on Friday.

There is a $10K award for whoever catches the most invasive Burmese pythons during the hunt.

And while it’s unknown how many invasive pythons plague the Florida ecosystem, is a reminder that our native species need help.

Over the last 24 years, FWC says more than 21,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from the wild and reported to the agency.

Click here to learn more about how to register for the Florida Python Challenge.

Click here to learn more about Burmese python removal efforts from the South Florida Water Management District.

Click here to learn more about Burmese python’s impact on Florida wildlife.