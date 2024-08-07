Fort Myers Beach will remain toll-free

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
After years, one neighborhood is finally seeing a decision made for what they hope is a future park, but this comes as Jaycee Park-ers are still waiting to hear what is next for them and their beloved green space.
After more research, town council member Karen Woodson revealed imposing tolls on Fort Myers Beach bridges is not a possibility.
Getting kids to school safely and on time is no easy task, but it’s a mission John Lambke with Collier County Schools treasures.
A Lehigh Acres neighborhood floods with so much water that residents are stuck in their homes for hours or days.
Thanks to a long-awaited study, Punta Gorda residents are going to find out why their roads flood so badly.
The Lee County School District is implementing new safety enhancements, including more security staff and vape detectors.
Since the 2020 Florida Python Challenge, 743 invasive Burmese pythons have been captured and removed from the Florida ecosystem. That is a considerable amount despite not knowing how many are slithering through the Florida swamp.
Beattie Development is the single most complained about company in our newsroom the last several months, which is why WINK News has been investigating Paul Beattie for weeks.
WINK News is staying on top of the story developing in Lehigh Acres and seeing what the county is doing to help the flooded community.
Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray told police the conflict arose because the staff wouldn’t let his service dog inside the bar.
Neighbors said they’re unaware that the Cape Coral Revitalization Project will kick them out of their rented homes and apartments.
Charlotte County is offering some of its emergency crews to help neighbors impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.
The Indians are starting the season with confidence and they’re committed to making Immokalee football something for the town to be proud of.
A woman is pleading to her community not to give up the search for the man she calls the love of her life.
One non-profit in Collier County is still dealing with the aftermath of tropical storm Debby, and they need your help to get back on their feet and serve the community again.
After more research, town council member Karen Woodson revealed imposing tolls on Fort Myers Beach bridges is not a possibility.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the town council was supposed to discuss more information on the suggestion of adding tolls to Matanzas Pass Bridge and Big Carlos Pass Bridge.
The idea was first brought up by council member Karen Woodson at a meeting about a month ago.
She said it could help with monitoring traffic and lowering cut-through traffic.
But after doing some more research and discussing the matter with Lee County, Woodson said the town has no ability to impose tolls on the Matanzas Bridge because they are not replacing it or adding a new one.
On the other hand, while the Big Carlos Pass Bridge is currently under construction, Woodson said the discussion to implement tolls would have had to happen before applying for or getting federal money and building the bridge.
“This is why you bring things up like this. It’s talked about casually, and everyone wants to know why or why not,” said Councilperson Woodson at Wednesday’s management and planning session. “And as we did our due diligence, we found out there is absolutely no way this is going to happen now or anytime in the near future.”
Which is good news to people out on Fort Myers Beach.
“For me coming from Cape Coral to go home, I have to pay a toll,” said Nikki, who frequently visits Fort Myers Beach. “So to come on here and pay a toll… this is the only free beach because on Sanibel you have to pay!”
Residents, local visitors and vacationers WINK News spoke to all agree: no tolls is the way to go if you want to keep business up on the island.