Getting kids to school safely and on time is no easy task, but it’s a mission John Lambke with Collier County Schools treasures.

“We got to keep our most precious resource safe, and that’s our children.”

As director of transportation, Lambke’s job is to transport 20,000 children to and from school each day using 249 bus routes.

And unlike other school districts, Collier is shy just five drivers.

Lambke said the credit for that belongs to Collier’s superintendent and school board.

“They’ve seen the message, and they took it upon themselves to raise the starting salary for bus drivers,” said Lambke.

More than $22 bucks an hour. Not bad. And once drivers get behind the wheel, Lambke told WINK News, they stick around.

“I feel comfortable about our success rate, getting kids to school on time,” he said.

Also critical to that mission? Bus inspections and maintenance.

Every morning, drivers do a seven-minute safety inspection, checking tires, lights and the emergency door.

And every 30 school days, fleet manager Michael Huff and his crew do a more comprehensive check.

“We have a pretty thick inspection manual. Every mechanic is a state-certified school bus inspector.”

And it certainly helps that buses are essentially tanks for kids.

“If there’s a collision, the child or passenger is hitting padding instead of a steel frame. Seat belts are just solid steel, solid steel body that’s thick steel.”

Solid steel and bus drivers are ready to roll for the start of the new school year.

Lambke said the first two weeks are also challenging.

He’s asking everyone to be patient as the bus drivers and students adjust to new schedules.