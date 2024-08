Gulf Coast High School football is kicking off a new era this fall, the Manual Evans era.

Evans is putting on his head ball coach cap for the first time in his 18 year coaching career.

“I’ve been very fortunate for 17 previous seasons to work with some quality men, great coaches, that have mentored me and without me even knowing it, set me up to be in this position and I’m eternally grateful for that,” Evans said.

It starts with establishing a new culture.

“Raising the expectations of what the program has experienced in previous years and take it to new heights.”

Last season Evans coached the Sharks’ defensive backs and when time came for the school to hire a new head coach the players wanted him to take the lead.

“For them to go and voice their opinion going into their senior year that I was the person they wanted to close their high school career with, you’re just grateful, eternally grateful. We’re going to do our very best.”

To Evans, who also serves as the school’s track and field coach, doing their best means putting in work in the weight room and in other sports.

“We want them to be three sport athletes because we want them to be complete athletes. We don’t want them to have downtime. The more active they are in sports, it keeps them out of trouble.”

Gulf Coast has only had one winning season out of the last five and Evans intends to change that.

The Sharks swim north to face the Charlotte Fightin’ Tarpons in week one.