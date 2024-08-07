Lee County schools getting new safety feature: vape detectors

WINK News
After years, one neighborhood is finally seeing a decision made for what they hope is a future park, but this comes as Jaycee Park-ers are still waiting to hear what is next for them and their beloved green space.
After more research, town council member Karen Woodson revealed imposing tolls on Fort Myers Beach bridges is not a possibility.
Getting kids to school safely and on time is no easy task, but it’s a mission John Lambke with Collier County Schools treasures.
A Lehigh Acres neighborhood floods with so much water that residents are stuck in their homes for hours or days.
Thanks to a long-awaited study, Punta Gorda residents are going to find out why their roads flood so badly.
The Lee County School District is implementing new safety enhancements, including more security staff and vape detectors.
Since the 2020 Florida Python Challenge, 743 invasive Burmese pythons have been captured and removed from the Florida ecosystem. That is a considerable amount despite not knowing how many are slithering through the Florida swamp.
Beattie Development is the single most complained about company in our newsroom the last several months, which is why WINK News has been investigating Paul Beattie for weeks.
WINK News is staying on top of the story developing in Lehigh Acres and seeing what the county is doing to help the flooded community.
Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray told police the conflict arose because the staff wouldn’t let his service dog inside the bar.
Neighbors said they’re unaware that the Cape Coral Revitalization Project will kick them out of their rented homes and apartments.
Charlotte County is offering some of its emergency crews to help neighbors impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.
The Indians are starting the season with confidence and they’re committed to making Immokalee football something for the town to be proud of.
A woman is pleading to her community not to give up the search for the man she calls the love of her life.
One non-profit in Collier County is still dealing with the aftermath of tropical storm Debby, and they need your help to get back on their feet and serve the community again.
Five schools will be receiving this as part of a pilot program this school year:
They were added to Charlotte County schools last year, which helped to mitigate some of the high number of students caught vaping on campus.
However, with vaping being the new trend, more school districts are relying on technology to help.
Lee County schools have joined the ranks, with several newly implemented safety measures.
A new school year is quickly approaching and Lee County schools are ready.
“We’re very excited. We have lots of new projects that we’re working on,” said Rachel Gould, one of the School Administrators.
Gould says one of those new projects includes vape detection, “We are piloting five schools to install vape detectors. The vape detectors detect the chemicals in the vape smoke, and then they alert the administration,” said Gould. “They can be programmed to make noise or just to alert the admin on their app, on their phone or the computer.”
The vape detectors will be installed in each bathroom in five Lee County middle and high schools.
Cameras in the halls document any activity, but safety measures don’t stop there.
David Newlan, the Executive Director of Safety and Security for Lee County schools says they’ve added something more, designated safe areas for students inside each classroom.
Newlan went on to explain, “The second thing is identifying an area in every classroom and instructional space, whether it be some type of symbol, decal, symbol sticker, or something that identifies during an emergency; where do students go to emergency in every classroom or instructional space? Then the students are shown those locations by the first 10 days of school.”
The district has also partnered with several law enforcement agencies for an added layer of security.
“We walk the campuses with local law enforcement to see how can we improve their response time. What can we do if something were to happen, they want to get on campus as soon as possible, as fast as possible, to mitigate the issue and to protect our students and staff,” said Newlan.
Last year, over a thousand vaping incidents were reported in the Lee County School District, so schools aren’t just relying on detectors, they also plan to educate students and parents on the dangers of vaping as part of their new initiative.