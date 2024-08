Charlotte County is offering some of its emergency crews to help neighbors impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty spoke with Todd Dunn, the Charlotte County public information officer, who says crews have been deployed to help during the recovery.

“We sent two ambulance crews to Sarasota County to assist in some of the flood swift water teams, so the ambulances are there to assist the residence,” said Dunn.

Two ambulances were sent on Tuesday and Wednesday with two paramedics and the fire chief Jason Fair.

WINK asked Dunn how many teams were deployed to help from Charlotte County.

He said that the numbers always depend on the need, but it is something that they do and prepare for pretty much anytime they are needed.

“So the state coordinates, so it’s not a big drain on any one department. The state will start organizing when they see something come in, say, ‘OK, who can deploy? Here’s what we might have a need for,'” said Dunn, “and counties like ours will say, ‘OK, well, we can, based on the scenario, right? We can provide a paramedic. We can provide a fire engine and staff.'”

Dunn said if more help is needed, they are ready to respond.

Dunn is asking homeowners to report damage done to their homes in Charlotte County and to report damage from tropical storm Debby by calling the community development, public works, or utilities department.