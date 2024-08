A Lehigh Acres neighborhood floods with so much water that residents are stuck in their homes for hours or days.

On Wednesday, the residents of Wildcat Drive in Lehigh Acres told WINK News how bad their street really is, and we’re learning that getting it fixed isn’t as easy as a new drainage system.

Hidden amongst the flooded road full of standing water are holes, which make getting out of the neighborhood difficult.

On Tuesday, WINK News reporter Maddie Herron, who stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, went to the site, and the water went to her knees at various points.

And now, WINK News is speaking with the people in the community telling us about the road’s problems, which aren’t limited to just flooding, and reaching out to Lee County officials about what they can or can’t do to help.

WINK News reporter Asha Patel met with one woman in the community who has to park her car 20 minutes from home.

She parks her car after work and has to wait for her boyfriend to come and pick her up. Her car also sustained severe damage to its bumper from all the dips and holes in the road.

This is the reality for Jacob Williams and Jordan Clinton.

“This is why I have to park up here, and he has to take me to my car so I can go to work,” said Clinton.

Every single day.

They live on Wildcat Drive near State Road 82, a place familiar with the inches and sometimes feet of water that cause the road to be impassable at times.

“I kinda expected it after all the rain. It’s definitely tough if you do not have a four-wheel drive vehicle,” said Williams.

“We kinda work around each other’s schedules now,” said Clinton.

“Yeah, sometimes she gets off work at like 11 or 12 at night. I have to come get her, park her car, same thing the next day,” said Williams.

It’s also not an easy drive.

“Gotta take it slow or else it will splash water in the engine,” Williams explained.

“It’s so deep. He’s like, it’s fine; it’s the Jeep, and I’m still like, ‘uhh!'” Clinton said and laughed.

A spokesperson with Lee County said Wildcat Drive is a private road, so the county by law can’t do work on it using taxpayer dollars.

However, there is something the people living along this road can do: if 50% of them approve the Municipal Services Taxing/Benefits Unit Program, they can hire the county as the contractor and pay for the repairs or construction through their property taxes.

The county said what they can do is make sure the road is passable for emergency vehicles to get to those who are in need.