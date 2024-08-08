Bicyclist injured after crash in Naples

WINK News
A Cape Coral woman claimed bad gas ruined her car.
Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was injured after a car crash in Naples.
When the clock strikes midnight, an apex predator will become the prey. The Florida Python challenge kicks off at midnight.
Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a diner in Port Charlotte.
Now, with their agreement with the school district to have growth each year, they face another problem.
Dozens have reached out to WINK News before and after the recent raid of the Beattie Development office in downtown Cape Coral.
It’s a milestone season for Barron Collier football because head coach Mark Jackson is celebrating ten years of leading the team.
Following the raid of a contractors office after being accused of not finishing work on their homes and still taking the money, the victims are now speaking out.
A trend of flooding in Punta Gorda has now triggered a plan for a floodwater study.
After a challenging deployment, the Urban Search and Rescue Team returned home from their mission in response to Hurricane Debby.
A community is reaching its breaking point after flooding left several people stuck inside their homes for hours.
Former President Donald Trump was in Mar-a-Lago Thursday. During his presser, he said Vice President Kamala Harris is ducking the media.
The Weather Authority is watching a new area in the Atlantic with a 40% chance of development over the next five to 10 days.
A man from Hialeah has been found guilty of trafficking cocaine and designated a Habitual Felony Offender.
Amid what is forecasted to be a hyperactive hurricane season, Charlotte County is still recovering from Hurricane Ian nearly two years after the Category 4 storm made landfall. To date, the financial impact of Ian on the county is pegged at more than $362 million.
The crash occurred east of Rattlesnake Hammock Road in Naples shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the cyclist was injured and transported to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is unclear at this time.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
