Bicyclist injured after crash in Naples

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was injured after a car crash in Naples.

The crash occurred east of Rattlesnake Hammock Road in Naples shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the cyclist was injured and transported to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is unclear at this time.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

