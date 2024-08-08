Cape Coral resident claims 7-Eleven gas ruined car

The price of gas at a 7-Eleven gas station in Southwest Florida as of March 8. Credit: Wink news

A Cape Coral woman claims bad gas ruined her car.

Gabi Mills said she filled up Wednesday at the 7-Eleven on Pine Island Rd. She noticed her car acting up on the drive home but didn’t think much of it until Thursday morning.

Mills called her husband when her car started shaking and shut off.

“He said, ‘Where did you get gas at?’ And I said, at the 711 next to McDonald’s off of Hancock and Pine Island area. And he was like, ‘oh BEEP.’ And I said, What? And he’s like, ‘that’s where someone else had bad gas from,’ And I’m like, oh BEEP”

Mills went back on Thursday to investigate. She thinks water contaminated the fuel.

She reached out to the Florida Department of Agriculture who said they’ll test it and should have results next week.

On Thursday night people were still filling up at the 7-Eleven.

WINK News reached out to the store’s manager multiple times but got no response. WINK News will put a call in to the state Friday morning.