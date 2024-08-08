City leaders react to flood water study in Punta Gorda

A trend of flooding in Punta Gorda has now triggered a plan for a floodwater study.

The issue is that neighbors understand the city can’t change the weather or raise the whole city, but they say its drainage system is flawed, and they want solutions now.

As the water rose, flooding the streets of Punta Gorda, homes like Debbie Wilson-Clay’s looked more like islands.

“We had waterfront property,” Wilson-Clay said with a laugh.

Wilson-clay can laugh about it now, but as the storm passed through, she sat inside her home off of West Marion Avenue holding her breath, thinking:

“Here we go again,” she said, “standing water for 30 hours.”

During Hurricane Idalia last year she lost her car to flooding.

And with their new floors barely broken in after ripping them up from Idalia’s flooding, Ashley and Christian Harris watched Tropical Storm Debby nearly undo all their progress.

“We were within one inch of water getting in the house,” said Harris.

This is the reality for downtown Punta Gorda neighbors, holding their breath during any above-average rain and when the water goes down and feeling their distress falls on deaf ears.

“I certainly understand the situation. I wouldn’t want to be living where I hold my breath every time a storm is coming,” said Melissa Reichert, the Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager.

Reichert told WINK News its new city-wide flood study is the actionable evidence, but many feel it’s long overdue, especially when the last study was done 16 years ago.

“City budgets have been tight over the years, and it’s been an issue of priorities, but it now has risen to atop of the priority list,” said Reichert.

If the drains’ design issues are problematic, as many neighbors believe, Reichert says the study will identify them.

“We’re hoping to learn about some new things that may be cost effective, that can be implemented quickly,” she said.

When can you expect real solutions in place? Reichert said it depends on what the solutions are.

The study should be complete by October of next year, and then they evaluate and figure out funding.