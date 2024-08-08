City leaders react to flood water study in Punta Gorda

WINK News
It’s a milestone season for Barron Collier football because head coach Mark Jackson is celebrating ten years of leading the team.
Following the raid of a contractors office after being accused of not finishing work on their homes and still taking the money, the victims are now speaking out.
A trend of flooding in Punta Gorda has now triggered a plan for a floodwater study.
After a challenging deployment, the Urban Search and Rescue Team returned home from their mission in response to Hurricane Debby.
A community is reaching its breaking point after flooding left several people stuck inside their homes for hours.
Former President Donald Trump was in Mar-a-Lago Thursday. During his presser, he said Vice President Kamala Harris is ducking the media.
The Weather Authority is watching a new area in the Atlantic with a 40% chance of development over the next five to 10 days.
A man from Hialeah has been found guilty of trafficking cocaine and designated a Habitual Felony Offender.
Amid what is forecasted to be a hyperactive hurricane season, Charlotte County is still recovering from Hurricane Ian nearly two years after the Category 4 storm made landfall. To date, the financial impact of Ian on the county is pegged at more than $362 million.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Fort Lauderdale Thursday evening, and he will be joined by a soccer legend.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office homeless outreach team joined social workers and other service workers from Lee County on a project to help a homeless encampment.
A man with a history of bicycle theft cinvictions has been arrested after allegedly being caught stealing his fourth electric bike last week.
Wastewater Collections Group in Naples had to shut down a section of Banyan Boulevard to complete an emergency sanitary sewer repair.
Florida lawmakers passed a bill allowing school districts to create their own rules regarding cell phone use, but how is it enforced?
An Alva woman has been found guilty of driving under the influence and killing a father and his two daughters in Hendry County.
The issue is that neighbors understand the city can’t change the weather or raise the whole city, but they say its drainage system is flawed, and they want solutions now.
As the water rose, flooding the streets of Punta Gorda, homes like Debbie Wilson-Clay’s looked more like islands.
“We had waterfront property,” Wilson-Clay said with a laugh.
Wilson-clay can laugh about it now, but as the storm passed through, she sat inside her home off of West Marion Avenue holding her breath, thinking:
“Here we go again,” she said, “standing water for 30 hours.”
During Hurricane Idalia last year she lost her car to flooding.
And with their new floors barely broken in after ripping them up from Idalia’s flooding, Ashley and Christian Harris watched Tropical Storm Debby nearly undo all their progress.
“We were within one inch of water getting in the house,” said Harris.
This is the reality for downtown Punta Gorda neighbors, holding their breath during any above-average rain and when the water goes down and feeling their distress falls on deaf ears.
“I certainly understand the situation. I wouldn’t want to be living where I hold my breath every time a storm is coming,” said Melissa Reichert, the Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager.
Reichert told WINK News its new city-wide flood study is the actionable evidence, but many feel it’s long overdue, especially when the last study was done 16 years ago.
“City budgets have been tight over the years, and it’s been an issue of priorities, but it now has risen to atop of the priority list,” said Reichert.
If the drains’ design issues are problematic, as many neighbors believe, Reichert says the study will identify them.
“We’re hoping to learn about some new things that may be cost effective, that can be implemented quickly,” she said.
When can you expect real solutions in place? Reichert said it depends on what the solutions are.
The study should be complete by October of next year, and then they evaluate and figure out funding.