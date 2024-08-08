Engineering class added to Fort Myers Beach Elementary

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a diner in Port Charlotte.
Now, with their agreement with the school district to have growth each year, they face another problem.
Dozens have reached out to WINK News before and after the recent raid of the Beattie Development office in downtown Cape Coral.
It’s a milestone season for Barron Collier football because head coach Mark Jackson is celebrating ten years of leading the team.
Following the raid of a contractors office after being accused of not finishing work on their homes and still taking the money, the victims are now speaking out.
A trend of flooding in Punta Gorda has now triggered a plan for a floodwater study.
After a challenging deployment, the Urban Search and Rescue Team returned home from their mission in response to Hurricane Debby.
A community is reaching its breaking point after flooding left several people stuck inside their homes for hours.
Former President Donald Trump was in Mar-a-Lago Thursday. During his presser, he said Vice President Kamala Harris is ducking the media.
The Weather Authority is watching a new area in the Atlantic with a 40% chance of development over the next five to 10 days.
A man from Hialeah has been found guilty of trafficking cocaine and designated a Habitual Felony Offender.
Amid what is forecasted to be a hyperactive hurricane season, Charlotte County is still recovering from Hurricane Ian nearly two years after the Category 4 storm made landfall. To date, the financial impact of Ian on the county is pegged at more than $362 million.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Fort Lauderdale Thursday evening, and he will be joined by a soccer legend.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office homeless outreach team joined social workers and other service workers from Lee County on a project to help a homeless encampment.
A man with a history of bicycle theft cinvictions has been arrested after allegedly being caught stealing his fourth electric bike last week.
A beach school working to pull more kids to their halls with interesting and engaging classes. The comeback of Fort Myers Beach Elementary has been an epic one, from a fear of never opening again to entering their second school year since Hurricane Ian.
Now, with their agreement with the school district to have growth each year, they face another problem.
WINK got a first-hand look at how they are working to do that.
Engineering is elementary. What does that mean?
“It really means that students are providing hands-on activities and that they learn this reiterative process where you can fail and then rebuild test again,” said Dr. Traci Kohler, principal at Fort Myers Beach Elementary.
Kohler told us it’s a new way of learning to attract more students to Fort Myers Beach Elementary.
“It’s just creating this unique opportunity for students, even outside of the island community, to be able to come to Fort Myers Beach Elementary,” Kohler said.
The community rallied together after Hurricane Ian to rebuild and reopen the school, but more students are needed to keep it open and lower the cost per student.
Right now, there are around 56 students, so what’s the ideal number?
“This historical building that we’re currently in holds about 100 students, so the closer we get to that target, i think the better the outcome will be,” Kohler said.
“Engineering is Elementary” could be the key. It’s part of a bigger waterwise environmental program partnering with FGCU and the mound house to give students real-life environmental experiences.
Joy Rockwell’s all for it.
“Using all of this engineering stuff really gets to the kids and gets them involved,” Rockwell said.
And she was “all in” as Kendall Brinson, with the Museum of Science in Boston, showed teachers how to engineer solar ovens, an experience they can then teach their students.
“It’s going to really, really is it’s going to the kids learn so much more,” Rockwell said. “It allows the kids to broaden their thinking. It makes them do that. aha, moment”
Hopefully, those “aha!” moments will keep their classrooms open for years to come.
While the school holds 100 students, Dr. Kohler would feel confident with 80-90 students enrolled.
The school has until November 2026 to get as close to those numbers as possible.