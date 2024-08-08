Milestone year for Barron Collier football coach

WINK News
It’s a milestone season for Barron Collier football because head coach Mark Jackson is celebrating ten years of leading the team.
Following the raid of a contractors office after being accused of not finishing work on their homes and still taking the money, the victims are now speaking out.
A trend of flooding in Punta Gorda has now triggered a plan for a floodwater study.
After a challenging deployment, the Urban Search and Rescue Team returned home from their mission in response to Hurricane Debby.
A community is reaching its breaking point after flooding left several people stuck inside their homes for hours.
Former President Donald Trump was in Mar-a-Lago Thursday. During his presser, he said Vice President Kamala Harris is ducking the media.
The Weather Authority is watching a new area in the Atlantic with a 40% chance of development over the next five to 10 days.
A man from Hialeah has been found guilty of trafficking cocaine and designated a Habitual Felony Offender.
Amid what is forecasted to be a hyperactive hurricane season, Charlotte County is still recovering from Hurricane Ian nearly two years after the Category 4 storm made landfall. To date, the financial impact of Ian on the county is pegged at more than $362 million.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Fort Lauderdale Thursday evening, and he will be joined by a soccer legend.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office homeless outreach team joined social workers and other service workers from Lee County on a project to help a homeless encampment.
A man with a history of bicycle theft cinvictions has been arrested after allegedly being caught stealing his fourth electric bike last week.
Wastewater Collections Group in Naples had to shut down a section of Banyan Boulevard to complete an emergency sanitary sewer repair.
Florida lawmakers passed a bill allowing school districts to create their own rules regarding cell phone use, but how is it enforced?
An Alva woman has been found guilty of driving under the influence and killing a father and his two daughters in Hendry County.
Year in and year out, it’s the Cougars that keep Jackson going.
“They really are family to me, and I see how special they are, so watching these guys take off and be able to flourish this year is going to be fun. I’m excited for them,” Jackson said
One of the players is literally family to him. His son, Jace, is a junior offensive lineman.
“I’ve raised a whole bunch of kids; I feel like coaching football and having the kind of blessing to get a chance to coach him is kind of fun.”
Fun for the coach, at least; he told us he can be particularly hard on Jace, but it seems like Jace and his teammates can take it.
“I think our expectations should be high. We had a decent year last year. 8 and 3, made the playoffs. Throughout the summer a lot of people go on vacations. These guys went to work, and I’m proud of them for it,” Jackson said.
Jackson has big dreams for his decade team, but the most important of those dreams won’t come true at the end of the season.
“People always ask me, how’s the team? I’ll let you know in 10 years because the kind of husbands they are going to be, the kind of fathers they are going to be, the kind of employers and employees they are going to be, that’s going to tell me everything about this team,” Jackson said.
So, a decade in, his coaching strategy is the same. Tough love in high school to point them in the right direction in the future.
The Cougars host Immokalee in their home opener on August 30.