Florida Task Force 6 returns home from Hurricane Debby response

After a challenging deployment, the Urban Search and Rescue Team returned home from their mission in response to Hurricane Debby.

“It was a really nice sentiment to welcome us back into town, going home, everybody getting to see their families and spend some time with them, well needed, and to get into some air conditioning, have a shower and a hot meal is going to feel really good,” said Task Force Leader Jason Martin.

The team was deployed to assist in rescue operations in areas severely impacted by the storm, especially flooded neighborhoods.

“Within an hour of going to work, we had boats launched people in the water and dry suits actively making rescues, as well as helping with citizens out of with evacuations, out of their homes,” Martin added.

They performed rescues using high-water vehicles, assessed roadways and structures for damage, and made contact with dozens of citizens.

“We do what we do because it’s what we love to do,” John Wisdom explained. “The majority of these people that you see behind us are firefighters, paramedics with Lee County EMS, firefighters from the various districts around Lee County. So, it’s our baseline mentality.”

WINK News was there as the crew returned home Thursday. They hugged their loved ones and talked about what they saw.

“It’s an emotional moment for anybody that might find themselves in that situation. But we did have positive interactions with many of our citizens that we came across, and at that point, the best thing you can do is provide reassurance,” Wisdom explained.

The Florida Task Force Six members said they’re thankful to be trained to do and serve citizens in need. They also thank their families for their support while they are away serving the community.