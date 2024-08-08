Florida Task Force 6 returns home from Hurricane Debby response

WINK News
It’s a milestone season for Barron Collier football because head coach Mark Jackson is celebrating ten years of leading the team.
Following the raid of a contractors office after being accused of not finishing work on their homes and still taking the money, the victims are now speaking out.
A trend of flooding in Punta Gorda has now triggered a plan for a floodwater study.
A community is reaching its breaking point after flooding left several people stuck inside their homes for hours.
Former President Donald Trump was in Mar-a-Lago Thursday. During his presser, he said Vice President Kamala Harris is ducking the media.
The Weather Authority is watching a new area in the Atlantic with a 40% chance of development over the next five to 10 days.
A man from Hialeah has been found guilty of trafficking cocaine and designated a Habitual Felony Offender.
Amid what is forecasted to be a hyperactive hurricane season, Charlotte County is still recovering from Hurricane Ian nearly two years after the Category 4 storm made landfall. To date, the financial impact of Ian on the county is pegged at more than $362 million.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Fort Lauderdale Thursday evening, and he will be joined by a soccer legend.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office homeless outreach team joined social workers and other service workers from Lee County on a project to help a homeless encampment.
A man with a history of bicycle theft cinvictions has been arrested after allegedly being caught stealing his fourth electric bike last week.
Wastewater Collections Group in Naples had to shut down a section of Banyan Boulevard to complete an emergency sanitary sewer repair.
Florida lawmakers passed a bill allowing school districts to create their own rules regarding cell phone use, but how is it enforced?
An Alva woman has been found guilty of driving under the influence and killing a father and his two daughters in Hendry County.
After a challenging deployment, the Urban Search and Rescue Team returned home from their mission in response to Hurricane Debby.
“It was a really nice sentiment to welcome us back into town, going home, everybody getting to see their families and spend some time with them, well needed, and to get into some air conditioning, have a shower and a hot meal is going to feel really good,” said Task Force Leader Jason Martin.
The team was deployed to assist in rescue operations in areas severely impacted by the storm, especially flooded neighborhoods.
“Within an hour of going to work, we had boats launched people in the water and dry suits actively making rescues, as well as helping with citizens out of with evacuations, out of their homes,” Martin added.
They performed rescues using high-water vehicles, assessed roadways and structures for damage, and made contact with dozens of citizens.
“We do what we do because it’s what we love to do,” John Wisdom explained. “The majority of these people that you see behind us are firefighters, paramedics with Lee County EMS, firefighters from the various districts around Lee County. So, it’s our baseline mentality.”
WINK News was there as the crew returned home Thursday. They hugged their loved ones and talked about what they saw.
“It’s an emotional moment for anybody that might find themselves in that situation. But we did have positive interactions with many of our citizens that we came across, and at that point, the best thing you can do is provide reassurance,” Wisdom explained.
The Florida Task Force Six members said they’re thankful to be trained to do and serve citizens in need. They also thank their families for their support while they are away serving the community.