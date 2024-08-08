WINK News

Watch Now

The 2024 Python Challenge kicks off

Author: Paul Dolan Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Published: Updated:

When the clock strikes midnight, an apex predator will become the prey.

The Florida Python challenge kicks off at midnight. Python hunters are geared up for a long night in the Everglades.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan tagged along with a hunter from the South Florida Water Management District who told us about their plan for the night.

During last year’s challenge, over 200 pythons were pulled from the ecosystem.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says hundreds of people have registered, and they have a chance to win up to $10,000 in prizes.

This event runs through August 18.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.