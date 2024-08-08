WINK News

Watch Now

Vehicle crashes into Port Charlotte Diner

Writer: Tim Belizaire, Elyssa Morataya
Published: Updated:
Credit: WINK News

Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a diner in Port Charlotte.

The crash occurred at Sweet’s Diner in Port Charlotte. In a picture sent to WINK News, structural damage to the diner’s front window can be seen.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported related to the crash.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.