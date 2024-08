Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is monitoring a heat advisory issued throughout Southwest Florida for this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Thursday will be another hot and dry day with a few isolated showers inland this afternoon. This drier stretch of weather will continue throughout the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday

Drier air continues to move into Southwest Florida for Thursday.

While isolated showers and storms will be possible, many of you will be staying dry.

Temperatures will be on the hotter side once again with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 105 – 110°.

All of Southwest Florida is under a heat advisory until 6 p.m.

Friday

Hot temperatures continue with Isolated rain and storms once again possible for your Friday plans.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 – 108°.

Whatever rain does develop, look to move out for any plans you may have Friday evening.

Saturday

Getting back to our more typical weather pattern with scattered rain and storms looking possible through the afternoon and early evening.

High temperatures will be hot and in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 103 – 108°.

Tropical Storm Debby continues to slowly move through the Carolinas, with heavy rain, dangerous flooding, and tornadoes all possible throughout Thursday.

Debby will be lifting through North Carolina today and will begin to speed up as it moves over the Northeast through the weekend.

For Southwest Florida, drier air continues to move in, which is keeping our rain coverage rather limited through Friday.

An area of low pressure could form in the central or western tropical Atlantic Ocean early next week.

Some development of this system is possible while it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week and moves generally west-northwestward toward the Greater Antilles after that.

There is a 20% chance of further development over the next seven days.