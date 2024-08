Red slips have been placed on gas pumps, warning you of bad gas. Here on WINK News, we told you about one woman who got gas from these same pumps at the 7-Eleven on Pine Island Road.

We’re working to confirm if there are any other locations with the Department of Agriculture as the number of bad gas victims grows.

Since then, three more people have told WINK News that they were burned by the bad gas.

As her car rolled up, a flatbed and a tow truck driver took the Lexus away; Gabi Mills stood in her driveway, frustrated by the day-long ordeal.

“This morning, I went to go leave for work, and my car barely wanted to start,” said Mills.

Mills called her husband, who asked if she needed gas.

“I said, ‘No, I actually just got gas yesterday on my way home from the doctor,'” said Mills.

Gas from a Cape Coral 7-Eleven off Pine Island Road.

“And he was like, ‘Oh [expletive].’ And I said, what? And he’s like, ‘That’s where someone else had bad gas from.’ And I’m like, ‘oh [expletive],'” said Mills.

Mills went back and got a sample of gas from pump seven and described it as clear.

On Friday morning, “Regular only” signs were posted on the fuel pumps, and red tags that read “Warning: stop sale” were taped to the premium option, signed by the Department of Agriculture.

Mills wasn’t the only victim.

“I know five already for sure,” said Mills.

Another 7-Eleven victim sent WINK News a photo of gas from his car. Donny Laychaypha called WINK News reporter Liz Biro from the Toyota dealership where he’s spent the last two days.

“They take from 12:30 to 4:30 to figure out what was wrong with it. They dropped the tank and seen that there’s water in it,” said Laychaypha. “Disappointed and stressed out. Definitely, not a lot of people have $1,300 to throw away.”

At the same pump, Lisandra Rodriguez told WINK News on the phone it was minutes after her mom left the gas station that the check engine light came on.

“It’s a new car. Yes, 2022, so, well, she has no car. Now we’re waiting to see what we’re gonna do with this,” said Rodriguez.

The Department of Agriculture is aware of both of these stations. WINK News sent them another email about the Circle K in Arcadia.