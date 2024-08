Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. Credit: WINK News.

As Lee County students brace for the new school year on Monday, the topic of safety comes into mind for parents.

School Resource Officers (SRO) are the first line of defense in an emergency; however, another group of law enforcement officers is working behind the scenes to keep staff and students safe.

WINK News Anchor Taylor Petras spoke with Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno about his 2024-2025 school year priorities.

“We wait not one second, leave no stone unturned because we can’t afford to miss anything,” said Marceno. “You can do everything, but that doesn’t mean you’re immune to something happening. If something was to happen, we’re ready to strike.”

Marceno told WINK News that the school threat enforcement team works all school year long to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

The School Threat Enforcement Team has access to every school camera inside and outside the premises, along with a map and layout of the building.

Sergent Adam Winton works with the STET and tells WINK that they’ve seen significant improvements in student behavior after stepping in to help.

“We’ve had students come to us who either say or do very concerning things, and we redirect them and get them involved in our boxing program to help blow off steam, said Winton. “At Nan’s Ranch, they’re making friends, and we’re seeing massive improvements that will help them down the line.”

In 2024, the STET is monitoring 491 students while performing 462 threat assessments.

LCSO then made 129 arrests and made more than 600 home visits between detectives and social workers.