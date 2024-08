The Lee County Sheriff’s Office created the Animal Cruelty Task Force to fight the amount of disturbing animal-related calls.

Since the beginning of the year, the task force has made four felony arrests. One goal of the task force is to educate the community on animal rights.

LCSO’s ACTF was created due to a rise in animal-related calls, a cause Sheriff Carmine Marceno holds close to his heart.

“Before sheriff, I’ve always been an animal lover,” he said, “and I feel that we have an obligation to protect those that cannot protect themselves.”

WINK News took an exclusive ride along with LCSO Sgt. James Vanpelt of the ACTF.

“I’ve been here a long time; animal crimes weren’t really a big thing, so since he’s created the cruelty task force, our call volume has gone way up, which doesn’t mean there’s more crime,” he said. “It just means people are realizing, ‘Hey, if I make a complaint, something’s gonna be done about it now.'”

Since January, the Animal Cruelty Task Force has handled 1,586 calls for service and made four felony arrests.

“Again, a very particular person hurts animals. I mean, it’s someone who has no heart,” Marceno said. “It’s someone that has the potential to be a making … violent crimes and/or a serial killer.”

On our ride-along, while checking on an animal, Vanpelt stumbled upon a loose dog with no collar.

After scanning the dog and finding no microchip, it looked like the dog was heading to Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

“We’ll still have animal services come,” Vanpelt said.

But nearby neighbors pointed out the dog’s owner lived close by.

“Hey, we found the owner. I guess her son left the door open, and the dog ran out,” Vanpelt said.

Whether it’s checking on conditions, rescuing cats or catching stray dogs, Marceno said LCSO’s ACTF is ready to help.

“Don’t wait because it could be too late, and we want to make certain we protect all of those that don’t have a voice,” Marceno said.