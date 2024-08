The countdown for football season is coming to an end, so the gridiron is filled with teams getting ready for the season, but they aren’t the only people getting ready.

The marching band is one of the most cherished parts of high school football, and its preparation can sometimes be compared to football prep, as both strive for greatness.

WINK News sports reporter Zach Oliveri joined the Barron Collier High School marching band during their annual band camp.

No matter where you go inside Barron Collier, you hear the sounds of Friday nights, from the national anthem to classic tunes, echo through the empty hallways as the Barron Collier marching band gets ready for the upcoming football season.

“One of the great things about band is that there’s always something new and refreshing. I mean, you never come back day after day and do the same thing,” said Alex Russano, Barron Collier High School Drum Major.

This year brings a new theme.

“I was in Publix, and I heard the song ‘Bad Mama Jama,’ so we went with a 70s theme. Bad Mama Jama Boogie shoes funky town,” said Brett Robinson, Barron Collier band director.

But the work remains the same. Every year, the band holds a three-week camp to get ready for the season.

They are focused on perfecting their performance, starting with each sectional going off and practicing together, with the drum majors making the rounds.

“You got to listen for not just music. I mean which parts articulation, dynamics, notes. Make sure people have the right posture. Horn angles. There’s a lot that goes on visually, too,” said Christian De La Cruz, drum major.

Even the dancers and step team are going through their routines. Then, the band plays together in the band room before they hit the football field.

It’s a lot of work to follow their steps, but it’s worth it on Friday nights in the fall when they get to showcase all that hard work in front of a crowd.

“When I see the crowd enjoying our kids and even the other bands sitting on the sideline and just enjoying what they do. All the hard work they do. It’s something you can’t really explain,” said Oliver Phipps, assistant band director.

“It’s a great chance to come forward and really show how much you’ve practiced [how much] you’ve learned. Be proud of what you’ve done,” Russano said.

And high school bands all over Southwest Florida get to do just that, starting next week.

The high school football season begins next week, with preseason classic games on Thursday night.

WINK News will bring you all the action of Friday night football all season long.