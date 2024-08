As the Lee County Port Authority (LCPA) continues to work on the multi-million dollar terminal project that has faced extensive delays, WINK News has learned two high-profile staff members have left the LCPA. Credit: Atkins North America RSW Expansion (LCPA) RSW Expansion (LCPA) RSW Expansion (LCPA) RSW Expansion (LCPA)

Victoria Moreland confirmed that Ed Moran, the airport property and contract director, no longer works there. Moreland said Moran’s job was not related to construction but was to manage properties and airline agreements. She said his spot has already been filled by Jesse Flint.

Moreland also confirmed Anthony Bonacci, a project manager at the airport no longer works there either. Moreland said Bonacci’s position will be advertised internally and externally.

The Terminal Expansion Project at the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) was supposed to begin construction in 2020 but was pushed back to the fall of 2021, with LCPA leaders citing the pandemic as a reason for the delay.

LCPA has also cited the “post-pandemic construction boom” and “trouble retaining construction workers” as a reason for the $331 million dollar project’s delay.

WINK News has put in a request to speak with any of the LCPA leadership team as well as the Board of Port Commissioners, which is the same as Lee County Commissioners, but our requests have not been granted.

WINK News asked Moreland about any changes to the budget, and she said, “The design engineers are still working with the Construction Manager on the best ways to accomplish changes for the Terminal Expansion Project. Once that is completed, we will be going to the Board of Port Commissioners for their endorsement of any budget and schedule adjustments.”

WINK News has put in a request for any documentation explaining the reason for Moran and Bonacci’s departure as well as any correspondence between the two former LCPA staff members and the board.