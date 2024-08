One of the most popular meteor showers in North America is about to reach its peak.

The Perseid meteor shower will peak Sunday night into Monday morning. During the peak, about 90 meteors an hour are expected to be spotted racing across the sky.

The Perseids originate from the comet 109P, also known as Swift-Tuttle. The Perseid meteor shower happens when the Earth passes through the tail of Swift-Tuttle. However, the shower’s radiant, or the area it appears to originate, is the Perseus Constellation.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the shower, go to a dark area away from city lights and light pollution. Give yourself about 15 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Look towards the constellation Perseus anytime between midnight and just before sunrise.

In Southwest Florida, we will have decent viewing conditions with just a few clouds in view.

The moon will also be in a waxing crescent phase, with just about 40% of it illuminated.

The darker the sky, the better the viewing conditions. For the darkest skies and the best viewing experience, go to the beach or around the Everglades.