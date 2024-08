As we have reported this week, some people have unfinished homes. Some just have a vacant lot. The owner of the vacant lot told WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean he paid $100,000 to Beattie Development, and they never broke ground.

The owner explained that he had previously hired Beattie before the pandemic and thought Beattie did a great job. So, when his house needed to be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian, he called Beattie Development.

Within 15 days of signing the contract, he sent Beattie Development over $100,000. He then said he was “pulling teeth” to get Beattie to start on his house.

Once Beattie asked him to move his permits to a new entity, he realized he needed to terminate his contract.

“I’m one of the luckier, unluckier ones,” the owner said due to him not having liens, making his house free and clear to move forward with a new contractor.

WINK News has talked to several homeowners, but what about those selling the land?

Steven LaBoeuf, owner of Florida Gulf Home Realty, said he quickly regretted his recommendation to send three of his clients to work with Beattie Development. He said, “I decided I wasn’t going to recommend anybody again.”

He said all three of them have their homes, but they lost thousands of dollars as a result.

The first client was completed before “things got out of control.” The second client did a lot themselves to get moved in. The third client was left with an unfinished home by Beattie after paying in full but was able to more or less complete it.

LaBoeuf also told us that the Beattie Development owes him $16,000 for commissions on two new construction homes, but he doesn’t expect to ever get that money.

He went on to say, “Paul [Beattie] pursued me to sell homes for him because he knew I sold 2-3 new construction per year.”

LaBoeuf was happy to see Cape Coral police take some action when they raided Beattie’s office on Wednesday.

“I was thrilled to death. I was on an airplane on Tuesday, and when I landed, my phone was blowing up from everybody that I talked to about the guy. They’re all sending me pictures and videos. And I’m like, yes, because my customers, I’m like, I was begging the one customer in particular that paid over $100,000 in escalation. I go, ‘Dude, you got to get a lawyer.’ Somebody’s got to stand up to this guy. He keeps doing this to everybody,” LaBoeuf said.

“I would like to have a picture of Paul Beatty behind bars, or at least with handcuffs on, so I can hang it in my office,” LaBoeuf said.

There is still no word from Cape Coral police about the Wednesday raid of the Beattie Development Offices.

As for Paul Beattie, WINK News did reach out again on Friday, as we have since Wednesday, and have not heard back.

WINK News will keep pushing for answers, but in the meantime, contact us if you have information about Beattie’s development to share.