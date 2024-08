A new school year brings some families the same old struggle: money is tight and all those supplies aren’t cheap.

However, one annual event is helping families get prepared by giving away free backpacks and more.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira was at Immokalee High School where people were starting to line up before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Apart from backpacks filled with school supplies, Lipman Family Farms along with other local nonprofits will be giving out shoes, bikes, gift cards and even free haircuts on Saturday morning.

All of that is so students can feel comfortable and confident as they go back to school.

But it’s also for their families, the extra supplies are a huge help for them too, saving them what would have been hundreds of dollars in school supplies and back-to-school necessities.

It’s a relief for families as they go into the new school year.

Lipman Family Farms is hoping to help out as many families as possible from 9 a.m. to noon.

They will be giving away about 1,800 backpacks and as many resources as they have available.

Take advantage of this on Saturday morning before the first day of school comes Monday.