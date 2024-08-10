Fort Myers Beach removing algae from water

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
It’s been over a week since Hurricane Debby made landfall along the Florida Coast. It’s left many homes, businesses and roads damaged.
The town of Fort Myers Beach began a two-week operation to remove algae from the water on Friday.
Election day is quickly approaching, as various Southwest Florida counties have released their early voting schedule.
A man was arrested in Fort Myers for fleeing a traffic stop and reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
Back to school can be a little nerve-wracking for the kids, but also for the parents! Especially when they get that long school supply list they need to shop for.
Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred on Friday night between a car and a motorcycle that left one dead.
Get ready for a hot and humid Saturday with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the triple digits; sun and scattered storms expected.
Authorities are responding to a crash that occurred in Cape Coral on Friday night.
Her loved ones held a celebration of life Friday evening.
Things turned sour for Sweet’s Diner on Thursday night when a car slammed through the entrance of their building. Behind the boarded-up windows, it’s not pretty. The damages are extensive but seem to be contained to the inside of the diner.
The owner explained that he had previously hired Beattie before the pandemic and thought Beattie did a great job. So, when his house needed to be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian, he called Beattie Development.
Red slips placed on gas pumps warning you of bad gas, here on WINK News, we told you about one woman who got gas from these same pumps at the 7-Eleven on Pine Island Road.
The Naples police department and local repair shops claim that within the past three months, these mechanics have been asking drivers for $250 in cash in exchange for parking lot repairs to fix a dent or other bodywork repairs.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office created the Animal Cruelty Task Force to fight the amount of disturbing animal-related calls.
Beattie Development is at risk of having their Better Business Bureau accreditation revoked.
The town of Fort Myers Beach began a two-week operation to remove algae from the water on Friday.
According to the Fort Myers Beach website, the cleanup effort is focused on the shoreline between 3000 Estero Blvd. and 5500 Estero Blvd.
Beachgoers like Debby said the beach doesn’t look its best at the moment.
“It was beautiful in April. It was blue and gorgeous,” said Debby. “So I think the cleanup is really going to help.”
Construction trucks took to the beach and then hauled the Algae away. The trucks hauled 40 tons of algae away at a time.
Credit: WINK News
Crews are swapping out trucks to limit delays and ripping algae off the sand bed to make it easier to dig up.
The rapid progress gave beachgoers like Kim Guerra a place to relax on the beach. She hopes when the job is all done the beach will showcase its unique beauty again.
“The Gulf Coast, Southwest Florida is definitely the place to come and visit,” said Guerra. “I think it’s definitely the place to come.”
The town of Fort Myers ask that you use caution at the beach since there will be heavy machinery used during the cleanup.