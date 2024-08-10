Fort Myers Beach removing algae from water

The town of Fort Myers Beach began a two-week operation to remove algae from the water on Friday.

According to the Fort Myers Beach website, the cleanup effort is focused on the shoreline between 3000 Estero Blvd. and 5500 Estero Blvd.

Beachgoers like Debby said the beach doesn’t look its best at the moment.

“It was beautiful in April. It was blue and gorgeous,” said Debby. “So I think the cleanup is really going to help.”

Construction trucks took to the beach and then hauled the Algae away. The trucks hauled 40 tons of algae away at a time. Credit: WINK News

Crews are swapping out trucks to limit delays and ripping algae off the sand bed to make it easier to dig up.

The rapid progress gave beachgoers like Kim Guerra a place to relax on the beach. She hopes when the job is all done the beach will showcase its unique beauty again.

“The Gulf Coast, Southwest Florida is definitely the place to come and visit,” said Guerra. “I think it’s definitely the place to come.”

The town of Fort Myers ask that you use caution at the beach since there will be heavy machinery used during the cleanup.