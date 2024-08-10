Fort Myers residents trapped on flooded street

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
It’s been over a week since Hurricane Debby made landfall along the Florida Coast. It’s left many homes, businesses and roads damaged.
The town of Fort Myers Beach began a two-week operation to remove algae from the water on Friday.
Election day is quickly approaching, as various Southwest Florida counties have released their early voting schedule.
A man was arrested in Fort Myers for fleeing a traffic stop and reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
Back to school can be a little nerve-wracking for the kids, but also for the parents! Especially when they get that long school supply list they need to shop for.
Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred on Friday night between a car and a motorcycle that left one dead.
Get ready for a hot and humid Saturday with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the triple digits; sun and scattered storms expected.
Authorities are responding to a crash that occurred in Cape Coral on Friday night.
Her loved ones held a celebration of life Friday evening.
Things turned sour for Sweet’s Diner on Thursday night when a car slammed through the entrance of their building. Behind the boarded-up windows, it’s not pretty. The damages are extensive but seem to be contained to the inside of the diner.
The owner explained that he had previously hired Beattie before the pandemic and thought Beattie did a great job. So, when his house needed to be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian, he called Beattie Development.
Red slips placed on gas pumps warning you of bad gas, here on WINK News, we told you about one woman who got gas from these same pumps at the 7-Eleven on Pine Island Road.
The Naples police department and local repair shops claim that within the past three months, these mechanics have been asking drivers for $250 in cash in exchange for parking lot repairs to fix a dent or other bodywork repairs.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office created the Animal Cruelty Task Force to fight the amount of disturbing animal-related calls.
Beattie Development is at risk of having their Better Business Bureau accreditation revoked.
It’s been over a week since Hurricane Debby made landfall along the Florida Coast. It’s left many homes, businesses and roads damaged.
Some roads are still recovering.
One of the roads that’s still suffering from the storm’s aftermath is Wildcat Drive in Fort Myers.
Some residents claimed emergency responders couldn’t get through due to the road conditions.
One resident said that around midnight Sunday morning, 911 was called after someone was found unresponsive in their home.
They needed a flight medic to further assist, making the response time longer than it would be.
That person is doing okay and was responsive by the time medics arrived according to the resident.
The road conditions are not only bad for first responders but for everyone who lives along Wildcat Drive. This is due to the large puddles from Debby.
Some drivers who live here can’t drive through the water since it may cause damage to their cars.
Jimmy Smith is one of the residents who has a four-wheel drive vehicle and he has lived in the community for years. He said he worries for the neighbors who live in this community.
“We have elderly people who can’t leave the property,” said Smith. “We were working on the road today and a couple came by that haven’t been off their property in a week. They can’t leave because they have a van and you’re not getting through here without a four-wheel drive.”
The road is a county non-maintained road.
This means that the residents have to pay out-of-pocket to get the roads repaired.