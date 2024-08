The Caloosahatchee Bridge will partially reopen on Monday.

That means what has been a nightmare closure for many has finally reached its endpoint.

They’re building an 8-foot sidewalk to make it safer for bikers and pedestrians. Not all lanes will be open.

It has not been an easy few weeks for residents and businesses during the 10-week bridge closure.

Glenn Savastano is the part owner of Daddy Dee’s Ice Cream Parlor and is happy about the bridge re-opening.

“I’m excited because there’s been no traffic for the last 10 weeks,” said Savastano. So now we’re assuming, with the kids returning to school, they’ll be ready to come for more Ice Cream.”

The partial re-opening of the bridge is a big deal for those commuting Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation said the bridge will partially re-open no later than 4 a.m.

Throughout that 10-week closure, businesses and daily commuters in North Fort Myers and Cape Coral said it has been a headache having to take different routes to get to their destination.

Rodney Lewis is a North Fort Myers resident and commutes with his bike.

“I think it’s a good thing, what they’re doing with the bridge,” said Lewis. “I ride my bike and it’s going to make it better. This is going to be a plus for this side of 41.”

Through the 10-week closure, FDOT said they’ve been able to work on phase one of construction by adding modifications to make the bridge safer for commuters.

According to FDOT, The closure has also put this project a year ahead of its completion date.

The full closure of the Caloosahatchee River bridge will end no later than 4 a.m., just in time for the start of the school year.