Early voting is underway in Lee and Collier Counties.

You have the chance to cast your early vote for the primaries until Aug. 17.

Bob is a volunteer at a Collier County polling station and has been present for both days of voting so far.

“Yesterday was the first day. It was relatively busy at most locations including here,” said Bob. “Today is quiet. Sunday, people are at church and eating with their families. I bet tomorrow will be busy.”

Shavante is a Collier County resident and understands the benefits of early voting.

“Election day lines are long, it can get hectic,” said Shavante. “So early voting is important because the lines are very short and you can get in and get out.”

Tommy Doyle is the Lee County Supervisor of Elections and he is in favor of early voting.

“Election day lines are long,” said Doyle. “It can get hectic. So early voting is important because the lines are very short and you can get in and get out.”

Early voting seemed like a quick process. Some residents parked their cars, walked to the polling station, and then returned to their cars within five minutes.

If the quick process of early voting isn’t convincing enough, the number of locations may be.

There are 11 spots in Collier County to cast your vote early. Eight are in Naples, One in Immokalee, one on Marco Island, and one in Everglades City.

Bob said that the volunteers are here to help the voters.

“Fill it out bring it with you. It makes it a lot easier,” said Bob. “It’s much more time efficient. Bring your license with you and the volunteers inside are very helpful. They want to get you in and out to keep the lines moving.