Expect another hot and humid day across Southwest Florida with plenty of sunshine!

It’s a good day to hit the pool to soak up the summer sun before the kids head back to school tomorrow.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kriedler said this about today’s forecast, “Sun and clouds sticking around throughout the day, not a bad day to get outside…We will have a chance of seeing scattered showers and storms but models have those more east of I-75 later on this afternoon.”

We will reach the low to mid 90s for today’s highs.

Heat advisory

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties due to ‘feels-like’ temperatures reaching upwards of 109 degrees this afternoon.

Scattered storms are in the forecast this afternoon into the evening mainly to the east of I-75.

Boating

For the boaters, winds are out of the southeast today around 5 to 10 knots making for another nice boating day.

Tracking the tropics

Looking at the tropics, Invest 98-L now has a 90% chance of developing and is expected to develop into a tropical depression by the early part of the week.

Most all of the models still have this curving to the north, but we will continue to watch it. The next name on the storm name list is Ernesto.

First day of school

For the first day of school, expect a hot day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s with sun and clouds and afternoon scattered storms.