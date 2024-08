This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features DUI manslaughter charges, speeding over 100 mph, and a bicycle bandit. Anne Lang Credit: The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

Anne Lang has been found guilty of driving under the influence and killing a father and his two teenage daughters in Hendry County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Lang was found guilty of three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of vehicular homicide.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Lang was behind the wheel when she killed 42-year-old Enedino Galindo, 13-year-old Keanna Galindo, and 15-year-old Aryana Galindo in a high-speed crash in January 2021.

On March 19, 2024, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported Lang missing after ditching her trial for the deaths.

She was found several days later by U.S. Marshals in Lakeland.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

Davin Edward Cropper mugshot Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Davin Edward Cropper was arrested in Fort Myers for fleeing a traffic stop and reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

The pursuit took place late Friday night when State Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for a loud, modified exhaust at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Metro Parkway.

According to FHP, as troopers continued the pursuit, the driver “blacked out” the vehicle’s lights and traveled through intersections at more than 100 mph.

Cropper was taken into custody later that night and charged with fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving. He was additionally cited for the modified exhaust.

Cropper has a prior arrest on March 5 for street racing and multiple videos of aggressive driving featuring the same Ford have been posted on his Instagram, including one on June 24 with the caption “They didn’t catch me this time”.

This time, however, FHP did catch Cropper, booked him into the Lee County Jail and impounded his vehicle.

Irving Lebron Ramirez Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Irving Lebron Ramirez, a man with a history of bicycle theft convictions has been arrested after allegedly being caught stealing his fourth electric bike last week.

According to the Naples Police Department, a restaurant worker discovered his electric bicycle stolen on Saturday night after he finished his shift.

The electric bicycle had been secured with a cable lock behind the restaurant and attached to a stand at Cambier Park.

A short time after the theft was reported to police, officers located 38-year-old Irving Lebron Ramirez pushing the victim’s electric bicycle near the area of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard.

A pair of cable cutters was also found on Ramirez during his arrest.

Ramirez was arrested for petit theft, which was elevated to a felony due to four prior theft convictions on his record.