Ethan Cartwright was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Anne Fleury and her mother Jeanne Pierre Charles Andre in San Carlos Park in 2021.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron sat down with Anne’s family to hear their response to the sentencing.

The family told her Cartwright’s sentencing was just not enough.

WINK sat down with Remy Fleury, the father of one of the victims, and he said it’s because no punishment could bring back his only child or her mother.

Two life sentences and over 400 months in prison, the price Ethan Cartwright will pay for murdering two women at a San Carlos Park home in Nov. of 2021.

“That’s not enough, because life in prison cannot replace my loved ones,” said Fleury.

Cartwright, Anne’s boyfriend, shot her and her mother, multiple times.

Their murders were caught on video, the scenes filled the courtroom with chilling audio from the women’s final moments.

A scene Judge Robert Branning said warrants his decision, “Mr. Cartwright, the video shown during the trial is one of the most chilling things I’ve ever seen in my professional career. A life sentence is completely warranted.”

Fleury showed us the letter his family carefully crafted for the judge.

After years of trial dates, Fleury said it was the first time his family had a voice in court, seeking justice for his only child and her mother… Two women he adored.

“They did everything in their life to survive,” said Fleury.

Moments before his sentencing, Cartwright brought a letter of his own.

He shed tears reading to the court: “I show mercy. I show you mercy. Forgive me, for I go through a spiral of emotional affliction every day, my soul cries out…”

These cries for remorse were empty words to Remy Fleury. An apology the grieving father said he does not accept.

Fleury said, “He apologized for what he did, but that…it’s not fair. It’s too late.”

In addition to two consecutive life sentences and some change, Cartwright has to pay restitution and costs of the prosecution and public defender.

Fleury told us this does not mean justice, but it is a step to start moving forward.