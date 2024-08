Former Beattie customers are upset that materials they bought for their homes with hard-earned money was on sale without their consent.

WINK News has been investigating Beattie Development for collecting money and never finishing the work.

Former Beattie customers found out their materials were for sale through Facebook posts saying “Out of Business Sale” at a sale at a Beattie Development warehouse.

Some people claim these warehouse sales are a way for Beattie to get rid of evidence.

“I would have shown up with a moving truck, and I would have loaded that up and begged them to call the police,” Michael Porter, who lives in California, said.

Paul Beattie, owner of Beattie Development, was removed from the Cape Coral Construction Industry Association, and Google says Beattie Development is “permanently closed.”

On Tuesday, WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean went to Paul Beattie’s house and knocked on his front door, wondering why former Beattie Development customers’ materials for their home were for sale in a “going out of business” sale.

Beattie didn’t answer. His former customers say they need answers after a dozen of them went in and saw the sale themselves.

People who were out of town were like, you know, we’ll go find your stuff and get it for you if it’s there,” Kristen Kramer said.

“That stuff had names on it and addresses that is possession of stolen property, clear and simple at his warehouse selling it out of there, that’s, that’s just disgusting,” Michael Porter said.

The outside of the carboard boxes inside the warehouse had names and addresses of former Beattie customers on them.

“The guy that was there is like, look, anything, get your name on it. Just take it sitting if there’s anything you can use,” Stuart Owen said.

“I was actually shocked that they still had the names of customers on this, on these items that they were selling, which we paid for,” Michael Garambone said.

WINK News went inside the Beattie Development warehouse off of Pondella Road. The huge space was filled with boxes and boxes of home materials like cabinets, doors, flooring and tiles. One male was working in the warehouse at the time and stated he didn’t work for Beattie Development anymore. CREDIT: WINK News

“He has several other properties he recently bought, like a couple of other places and warehouses where he would keep his construction assets. It’s all out there,” a former Project Manager for Beattie Development said.

Several Beattie Development cars sit at the warehouse, but WINK News saw several Beattie Development cars being towed. The tow driver told me the cars were being resold. CREDIT: WINK News

The Attorney General’s office said there have been 15 complaints since January 2024.

WINK News has not heard from Paul Beattie and we continue to press Cape Coral Police every day to explain why they raided Beattie Development last Wednesday.

The City of Cape Coral sent WINK News the statement below in regards to the recent news of Beattie Development:

“Our role is to enforce building codes, issue permits, and ensure that construction in Cape Coral meets the highest standards of safety and compliance. The process of switching permits from private to municipal oversight, especially in cases where a builder has failed to fulfill their obligations, is not instantaneous. It requires due diligence and adherence to strict protocols to protect all parties involved and ensure that the work can continue safely and legally.

We understand the frustration and distress that these residents are experiencing, and we are committed to assisting them within the scope of our authority. Our focus remains on supporting our community by upholding the law, protecting homeowners, and ensuring that the integrity of the building process in Cape Coral is maintained.

We urge residents to thoroughly vet contractors and to reach out to the City if they have any questions or concerns about the permitting process. Our Development Services Department is here to help guide residents and ensure they have the information they need to make informed decisions.“