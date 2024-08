There are plenty of solid athletes on the Community School of Naples football team.

Head football coach Michael Stannard’s focus ahead of kick off is getting those athletes to bond.

“You have to get the whole team to mesh again, but it’s starting to come together faster than it did last year,” Stannard said.

They’re spending a lot of time together rain or shine and it’s helping.

He told me the kids who know how his system works are helping out the newer guys, but Stannard needs veterans and newbies alike to know winning isn’t a given.

“While we’ve gotten better as a team so has our schedule. You’re going to have to push every single week to get what you want this year.”

The Seahawks went undefeated until late October last year eventually ending the season with an 8-2 record and falling in round two of the playoffs.

In 2024 Stannard focused on a challenging non district schedule to force players to fix errors early.

“If you don’t do that, then sometimes you might tell a kid he’s messing up and he’ll look at you like you’re crazy because you just won 50 to nothing. You can get very complacent if you just sit there and win all the time.”

The Seahawks opens the season with three schools they haven’t faced before.

Stannard has 11 days to get them ready for the unfamiliar foes.

They face Archbishop McCarthy at home on Aug. 23.