The presence of a school resource officer can help relieve anxiety for students, parents and staff.

This active school shooter scenario looks and sounds scary, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office‘s school resource officer training prepares them to be ready when kids in schools need them the most.

“A school resource officer is that warrior. He’s the one that you see in that tactical vest when you pull up,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “It almost looks militant, but you know what? I want it to be that way.”

WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola spoke exclusively with Marceno about the LCSO deputies who are in Lee County Schools as SROs.

“God forbid, someone thinks of doing something bad, and they pull up, and they see that warrior, they go somewhere else, they say, today’s not the day,” said Marceno. “I want parents to feel safe. I want children to be safe.”

Warriors like First Class Deputy Latima Murray.

While she’s often seen giving out hugs to staff and kids, Murray is also Pinewoods Elementary’s first line of defense.

In an active shooter scenario, SROs used simulation training rounds to take down the shooter.

While they’re ready for anything, they’re always on the lookout too.

“We’re making sure that things are safe, making sure that their doors are working, the gates are closing properly,” said Murray.

SROs are observant and watchful, on high alert for anything, but they also build relationships within the community.

“But at the same token, that warrior, who’s looking for anything suspicious, is hugging that child, is making certain that he trusts and that child trusts in him and builds rapport,” said Marceno. “When you build those relationships, that is the rebar in the concrete. That is what makes the difference.”

“They give out, like I said … hugs and high fives, so that’s very rewarding. You know, they still– they love us, so that makes me happy. It makes me smile,” said Murray.

Within schools and phones, deputies have access to maps that show the complete school layout ahead of time.

Deputies have access to every school. It’s so they can respond to an emergency without delay.