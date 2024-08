When the Cape Coral High School football team takes the field this week, they will have a new head coach. The Lee County School District made it official on Monday that former Florida Gators quarterback Tyler Murphy is the Seahawks head coach.

The district also announced that Isaac Harvin, who was the head coach until he was temporarily removed due to an investigation in July, is no longer employed by the district. WINK News spoke to Murphy two weeks ago during the school district media days.

Murphy said the message to camp has been, “just to get better each and every day. You know we talk about standard and culture as the biggest thing. Putting something on the field that our community can be proud of. And so that’s been our message to them every day.”

Leading the workouts over the summer was Seahawk legend and former NFL player Jaylen Watkins. He’ll serve as defensive coordinator for his former Florida Gator teammate. Also making up the staff four of Watkins’ teammates from the undefeated 2009 Cape Coral team.

“We just want to show them what brotherhood means,” Watkins said. “It doesn’t matter if you go to the NFL and one of your teammates isn’t going pro. You’re all going to come together one day and we want that.”

With the season set to start, Murphy shares what people can expect from this year’s team.

“They’ll see a team that shows up with a blue collar approach,” Murphy said. “And you know we’re going to outplay every team that we step on the field with with our effort and focus. Because that’s our standard and we’re not going to allow anything less.”

WINK News is awaiting the findings of the investigation into Isaac Harvin.