Man accused of possessing 81 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill over 40,000 people

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A Naples man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself and walking nude on Naples beach earlier this week.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Southwest Florida and caused significant damage.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a man for allegedly possessing 18 grams of Fentanyl.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on surveillance video suspected of stealing bicycles in Fort Myers.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and the Gulf Coast Humane Society held a joint news conference regarding their efforts to combat illegal dog fighting.
Of the four Republican candidates vying to win two Lee County commissioner primaries, two of them are their own largest contributors to their campaigns, while two of them relied on growth and development dollars as their largest category of donors.
The Weather Authority is tracking drier conditions persisting throughout Southwest Florida and higher afternoon temperatures.
Collier County students are preparing to return to school; however, the district is short 79 teachers.
More customers and another former employee have come forward and shared their experiences with Beattie Development.
Ethan Cartwright was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Anne Fleury and her mother Jeanne Pierre Charles Andre in San Carlos Park in 2021.
“The package, about the size of a microwave oven, contained 25 individually wrapped kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $625,000,” CCSO said.
Is President Biden part of the winning formula for his Vice President?
The people of Lee County are experiencing bad gas.
High School Football will look differently this year after the FHSAA voted for reclassification in December.
The first day of school is always a rush of excitement for parents, teachers and, most importantly, kids!
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly possessing 81 grams of fentanyl.
Police arrested Javario Anton Barron, 54, on Monday after a traffic stop based on an equipment violation near Cape Coral Parkway East.
According to CCPD, the officer on duty approached Barron’s vehicle, noticing a strong odor of burnt marijuana emanating from a burning blunt in the driver’s cupholder.
After the officer asked Barron and his passengers to exit the vehicle, he began searching it. He found a Coach belt containing $400 cash in $20 denominations.
Multiple prescription pill bottles were found with a label that did not belong to anyone in the vehicle.
Upon further inspection, the officer found an unlabeled orange prescription bottle containing approximately 86 white oval tablets marked ‘I 10,’ which usually indicates ibuprofen.
The pills, however, did not match the consistency of ibuprofen as the typical pharmaceutical markings were and had a powdery composition.
According to police, nearly 81 grams of fentanyl were found within the vehicle.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration states that 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose in most people, meaning that Barron allegedly possessed enough of the narcotic to kill over 40,000 people.
Barron was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl of 4 grams or more and possession of narcotic equipment.