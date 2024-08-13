WINK News

Man accused of possessing 81 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill over 40,000 people

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
Fentanyl
Javario Anton Barron’s mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly possessing 81 grams of fentanyl.

Police arrested Javario Anton Barron, 54, on Monday after a traffic stop based on an equipment violation near Cape Coral Parkway East.

According to CCPD, the officer on duty approached Barron’s vehicle, noticing a strong odor of burnt marijuana emanating from a burning blunt in the driver’s cupholder.

After the officer asked Barron and his passengers to exit the vehicle, he began searching it. He found a Coach belt containing $400 cash in $20 denominations.

Multiple prescription pill bottles were found with a label that did not belong to anyone in the vehicle.

Upon further inspection, the officer found an unlabeled orange prescription bottle containing approximately 86 white oval tablets marked ‘I 10,’ which usually indicates ibuprofen.

The pills, however, did not match the consistency of ibuprofen as the typical pharmaceutical markings were and had a powdery composition.

According to police, nearly 81 grams of fentanyl were found within the vehicle.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration states that 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose in most people, meaning that Barron allegedly possessed enough of the narcotic to kill over 40,000 people.

Barron was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl of 4 grams or more and possession of narcotic equipment.

