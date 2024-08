A death investigation has families on high alert since Cape Coral police confirmed one person was shot and killed.

Cape Coral Police won’t say who pulled the trigger or if the investigation is connected to a swat team raid that happened just 5 minutes away.

To put it simply, neighbors say they’re worried. It has been an eerie 24 hours for people who live in the Cape Coral neighborhood.

One neighbor says he watched from his dock as dive teams searched the canal for hours, but he’s not sure what exactly they were searching for.

For nearly 24 hours, the Cape Coral police department has been scouring the neighborhood.

What happened on Tuesday night, and what are dive teams searching for?

“I’m guessing a gun. You know, somebody was talking, maybe the casing,” said neighbor Jordan Trump.

CCPD says this was a shooting that left one person dead, and the suspect is not “At large”.

Patricia Povia gave security camera footage to detectives.

“There was a vehicle that came to this little spot right here, stopped at 9:40, about 9:46 pm, and dropped somebody off. The car started down the road,” said Povia. “About 9:57 you hear the arguing. 10:02 you hear the gunshots, and then at 10:06, you see a car coming up this middle lane right here, speed off.”

Some neighbors didn’t realize what they heard on Tuesday night.

“I thought I heard something like a loud bang, but it could have been, you know, closing the car door,” said Trump.

Povia and her daughter say they didn’t sleep because of it.

“I’m still on edge, too. Couldn’t really sleep last night. End up staying home from school,” said Michaela Povia.

“I mean, it’s a scary world, somebody rather pick up a gun than use their fists,” said Povia. “Oh, my boyfriend asked if this was a situation where we should be concerned. And they said, ‘yeah, you should carry’.”

CCPD says the victim’s family hasn’t been notified yet – that is why they haven’t given us an identity. In an email to WINK News on Wednesday, they said they hope to have more information tomorrow.