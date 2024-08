Beattie Development Signs

The lawyers for Beattie Development have released a statement after a barrage of accusations saying that the company took money for construction projects and never finished the work.

The statement confirmed that there is a government investigation against Paul Beattie and his company, Beattie Development Corp.

This comes a week after his office was raided by law enforcement.

We haven’t heard directly from Paul Beattie, but his attorney, Simon Gaugush, sent a statement.

It reads, “Paul Beattie and Beattie Development Corporation have built or remodeled over 2,800 homes in the Southwest Florida area since 2009. Over the years, they have employed more than 590 local workers on a full-time basis and thousands of local subcontractors. This is a legitimate company that has succeeded in putting over a thousand families into new or renovated homes. We have offered to cooperate in the government’s ongoing investigation regarding the company’s inability to commence or finish a number of building projects. We expect this investigation will conclude with a favorable resolution for Paul Beattie and the company.”

There is no mention of any specific incidents, just an overall mention of leaving several building projects unfinished.

We are curious to know how they are so confident despite many accusations in police reports and lawsuits, plus several dozens of complaints to WINK News.

We have shared this statement with several former Beattie customers, and they called the statement “comical.”