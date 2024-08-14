WINK News

Man accused of beating up man after Naples crash

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Osly Moran Credit: The Naples Police Department

A Collier County man has been arrested after allegedly punching a man following a car crash in Naples.

On Tuesday, a 54-year-old victim reported to the Naples Police Department that he had been battered in a parking lot at the 2200 block of Ninth Street North.

According to the Naples Police Department, the investigation determined that the victim had been involved in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Mooring Line Drive and Ninth Street North.

Following the crash, both the victim and the driver, 22-year-old Osly Moran, proceeded to the parking lot.

The victim reportedly told Moran that he would be reporting the crash to police; Moran responded by punching the victim in the face.

The victim fell to the ground, resulting in a head laceration and a cut to his lip. Moran then fled the scene in his car, and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Moran later surrendered himself to the police department that day, where he was arrested.

He’s being charged with felony battery and leaving the scene of an accident.

