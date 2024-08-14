Man accused of beating up man after Naples crash

WINK News
The lawyers for Beattie Development have released a statement after a barrage of accusations saying that the company took money for construction projects and never finished the work.
The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Ernesto, a Category 1 storm, as it continues to strengthen near Puerto Rico.
Lee County commissioner candidates Amanda Cochran and David Mulicka each pounced at the opportunity to put up campaign signs, more so than their Republican campaign competitors Mike Greenwell and Matthew Thornton, respectively.
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) has lifted the advisories for high bacterial levels at three Marco Island beaches.
Lehigh Senior High School football head coach Antwan Dixon enters his second season at the helm.
One person has been detained after police and SWAT team were seen on a scene in northwest Cape Coral.
School is back in session as Florida Gulf Coast University students are excitedly preparing for their move-in day.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms and extremely high temperatures for this Wednesday afternoon.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in a northwest Cape Coral neighborhood that killed one person.
Preserve the past or focus on the future? The future of the historic Hall of 50 States is up in the air.
Kenneth McMillan is no stranger to yard work. In his latest project, high grass and debris are about to be schooled.
From guilt to gratitude, former Cape Coral city councilwoman Patty Cummings broke her silence after her sentencing over election fraud.
From showing up late to not showing up at all. Bus issues pop up every school year.
WINK News is working to make sure people impacted by bad gas in southwest Florida get the compensation they deserve.
A Collier County man has been arrested after allegedly punching a man following a car crash in Naples.
On Tuesday, a 54-year-old victim reported to the Naples Police Department that he had been battered in a parking lot at the 2200 block of Ninth Street North.
According to the Naples Police Department, the investigation determined that the victim had been involved in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Mooring Line Drive and Ninth Street North.
Following the crash, both the victim and the driver, 22-year-old Osly Moran, proceeded to the parking lot.
The victim reportedly told Moran that he would be reporting the crash to police; Moran responded by punching the victim in the face.
The victim fell to the ground, resulting in a head laceration and a cut to his lip. Moran then fled the scene in his car, and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Moran later surrendered himself to the police department that day, where he was arrested.
He’s being charged with felony battery and leaving the scene of an accident.