Man accused of stealing cartful of items from Home Depot

Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
Published: Updated:
Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and the Fort Myers Police Department are searching for a man accused of stealing a shopping cart full of items.

On Aug. 4 at around 3:30 p.m., an unidentified male was caught on surveillance footage exiting a Home Depot while pushing a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise.

If you recognize this man who was caught on camera, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744.

You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

