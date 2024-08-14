Man accused of stealing cartful of items from Home Depot

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The region’s biggest culinary event of the year, Sizzle Dining, is right around the corner.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and the Fort Myers Police Department are searching for a man accused of stealing a shopping cart full of items.
When medications don’t work, there’s a new procedure that is helping to relieve the pain.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who was seen entering Leal’s Tires and Wheels on Palm Beach Boulevard and making off with over two dozen tires.
The lawyers for Beattie Development have released a statement after a barrage of accusations saying that the company took money for construction projects and never finished the work.
A Collier County man has been arrested after allegedly punching a man following a vehicle crash in Naples.
The Weather Authority is tracking Hurricane Ernesto, a Category 1 storm, as it continues to strengthen near Puerto Rico.
Lee County commissioner candidates Amanda Cochran and David Mulicka each pounced at the opportunity to put up campaign signs, more so than their Republican campaign competitors Mike Greenwell and Matthew Thornton, respectively.
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County (DOH-Collier) has lifted the advisories for high bacterial levels at three Marco Island beaches.
Lehigh Senior High School football head coach Antwan Dixon enters his second season at the helm.
One person has been detained after police and SWAT team were seen on a scene in northwest Cape Coral.
School is back in session as Florida Gulf Coast University students are excitedly preparing for their move-in day.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms and extremely high temperatures for this Wednesday afternoon.
The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in a northwest Cape Coral neighborhood that killed one person.
Preserve the past or focus on the future? The future of the historic Hall of 50 States is up in the air.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and the Fort Myers Police Department are searching for a man accused of stealing a shopping cart full of items.
On Aug. 4 at around 3:30 p.m., an unidentified male was caught on surveillance footage exiting a Home Depot while pushing a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise.
If you recognize this man who was caught on camera, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744.
You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.