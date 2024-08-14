WINK News

Recognize him? Man accused of stealing 28 tires from shop

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who was seen entering Leal’s Tires and Wheels on Palm Beach Boulevard and making off with over two dozen tires.

On June 22, the man was seen entering the shop between 2:56 a.m. and 4:51 a.m., where he stole 28 tires.

The business’ loss was calculated at approximately $3,500.

If you recognize this man who was caught on camera, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

