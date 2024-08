A thunderous vibration is disturbing the peace in our community. The source of that noise is modified mufflers.

The Southwest Florida Noise Task Force talked to us about their crackdown on modified mufflers in Collier County.

Commissioner Burt Saunders is helping lead the charge. He said it’s illegal to modify a muffler, and therefore those shops that are doing this are subject to fines.

“We’re very serious about this. As a matter of fact, the sheriff in Collier County has ticketed more vehicle drivers with modified mufflers than in all of Dade County,” Saunders said.

They believe loud modified mufflers are more than a nuisance and said the noise pollution they create significantly impacts public health.

“I think initially it might have been a little selfish because it was affecting me and my family, and I’ve been in Naples for 40 years,” said Mary Tatigian, president and founder of Quiet Florida.

Tatigian is a registered nurse as well as president and founder of the group Quiet Florida.

“I’ve cared for a lot of people, and I hear from a lot of people, so I wanted to do something about it,” she said.

She said it’s not just about the sound.

“Chronic noise affects cardiovascular health, sleep disturbances, cognitive delays in children, fetal birth rates, PTSD, especially with our veterans,” said Tatigian.

The task force is aimed at enforcement and education.

“When we’re on patrol, we listen for cars that have been modified, and we stop them and either give them warnings or issue them tickets,” said Dave Bruening, a lieutenant at CCSO’s Traffic Bureau.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk even sent a letter out to local automotive shops.

“You cannot alter the exhaust system of a car, so a lot of the kids are cutting the catalytic converters out of the car, called a cat, delete things like that. It’s illegal, plain and simple,” Bruening said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the first offense is $313 and each one after is $613.