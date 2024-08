Police have revealed that a minor pulled the trigger in a Cape Coral neighborhood, killing a man in self-defense.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning at Northwest 25th Place and had police at two scenes for hours.

Thursday afternoon, the Cape Coral Police Department confirmed this started over a domestic dispute between a woman and a man named Norbert Mess.

The woman called her brother for help. When he arrived, he was beaten up by Mess.

Then, police said, the girlfriend’s son, who is a minor, grabbed the gun and fired about eight shots at Mess.

When officers arrived at the scene, they performed CPR on Mess, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

CCPD is calling this shooting an act of self-defense.

There were two properties searched with warrants in connection to this fatal shooting.

Police are still out in the neighborhood gathering evidence for the case, and police noted there is no active threat to the public.