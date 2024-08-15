Child shoots and kills mother’s boyfriend in act of self-defense

WINK News
It’s hard to believe football season is already here, but preseason kicked off Thursday night at a couple of Lee County schools.
The City of Fort Myers rolled out a 10-trip parking pass downtown.
Tons of dirt and rocks are giving people a renewed sense of hope in one community near Lehigh Acres.
The Florida primary is fast approaching, and state leaders are making their way to local southwest Florida communities to prepare.
Billions of social security numbers are in the hands of hackers. The discovery was made in a lawsuit filed against national public data.
In May, five and a half months after a white detective shot and killed Christopher Jordan in his home, the State Attorney ruled the shooting to be justified.
WINK News broke the story in May about a local county commissioner, who is required by our state constitution to live in the district he represents, moving away and remaining in office.
A 19-year-old has his eyes set on becoming a member of the Charlotte County School Board.
A Lee County Democratic Party volunteer is going to the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19.
Something rotten is filling the air from the green water near Matlacha Pass.
Waste management drivers can report any suspicious activity they may witness during their routes, thanks to a program started in 2010.
Neighbors are turning a muddy mess into a passable road, one truckload at a time.
Bimini Square is nearing the topping-out phase of a $125 million, 218-unit apartment complex that, with another unrelated project nearby, will change the face of downtown along Cape Coral Parkway.
A Lee County Judge denied Wade Wilson’s request for a new trial.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a boy shot and killed Norbert Mess to save his uncle from being beaten to death.
No one will face charges for the shooting.
The Cape Coral police said the shooter acted in self-defense.
“At 10:06 p.m., a 911 call was received that a man had been shot. Officers arrived and found a man identified as Norbert Mess,” said Officer Mercedes Simonds during a press conference on the situation. “Detectives confirmed that prior to the 911 call, Norbert Mess and his girlfriend were involved in an argument. The woman called her brother to help her, and he arrived at the home to try and defuse the situation. When their brother arrived at the home, Norbert Mess was waiting outside for him with a solid wooden rod and brass knuckles.”
Investigators said it was a family night that spiraled out of control and quickly became violent. That’s when a minor pulled a gun to defend his uncle and mom. He ended up pulling the trigger.
The gun used in the shooting was legal, but there is no word on where it is as of Thursday evening or who it belonged to.
Cape Coral Police said they could not find a history of domestic violence involving Mess in their files and they had never been called to that house before Tuesday.