Child shoots and kills mother’s boyfriend in act of self-defense

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a boy shot and killed Norbert Mess to save his uncle from being beaten to death.

No one will face charges for the shooting.

The Cape Coral police said the shooter acted in self-defense.

“At 10:06 p.m., a 911 call was received that a man had been shot. Officers arrived and found a man identified as Norbert Mess,” said Officer Mercedes Simonds during a press conference on the situation. “Detectives confirmed that prior to the 911 call, Norbert Mess and his girlfriend were involved in an argument. The woman called her brother to help her, and he arrived at the home to try and defuse the situation. When their brother arrived at the home, Norbert Mess was waiting outside for him with a solid wooden rod and brass knuckles.”

Investigators said it was a family night that spiraled out of control and quickly became violent. That’s when a minor pulled a gun to defend his uncle and mom. He ended up pulling the trigger.

The gun used in the shooting was legal, but there is no word on where it is as of Thursday evening or who it belonged to.

Cape Coral Police said they could not find a history of domestic violence involving Mess in their files and they had never been called to that house before Tuesday.