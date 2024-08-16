Death investigation near Edison Mall

WINK News
Police are investigating after a body was found on the ground across the street from the Edison Mall in Fort Myers.
You have one day left to vote early in the 2024 Primary Election.
A Fort Myers man has been convicted of child molestation and battery following a three-day trial in Lee County.
A Sarasota man has been arrested after drugs were reportedly found in his car while he was sleeping at a gas station in Punta Gorda.
The first week of school can be challenging for parents and students alike; however, frequent bus delays continue to add to the existing pressures.
Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing from a Cape Coral construction site earlier this week.
Emergency restoration work for the Sanibel Causeway will begin soon.
Two families will get their first look of their brand new homes Friday from the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain throughout this Friday before conditions dry up in the evening.
It’s hard to believe football season is already here, but preseason kicked off Thursday night at a couple of Lee County schools.
The City of Fort Myers rolled out a 10-trip parking pass downtown.
According to authorities, a boy shot and killed Norbert Mess to save his uncle from being beaten to death.
Tons of dirt and rocks are giving people a renewed sense of hope in one community near Lehigh Acres.
The Florida primary is fast approaching, and state leaders are making their way to local southwest Florida communities to prepare.
Billions of social security numbers are in the hands of hackers. The discovery was made in a lawsuit filed against national public data.
There are two Fort Myers police department vehicles at the scene, Friday afternoon. Earlier, they did make the scene tighter, focusing only on the area where the body was found.
When WINK News first got on the scene, the caution tape was spread out; it was surrounding the entire parking lot area of David’s Bridal.
We saw several detectives and Fort Myers police officers walking around the parking lot.
We also saw them going in and out of the store, but the Fort Myers Police Department said this has nothing to do with David’s Bridal.
We have reached out to the Fort Myers police, and at this time, all they can tell us is that this is a death investigation.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.