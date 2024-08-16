WINK News

Death investigation near Edison Mall

Police are investigating after a body was found on the ground across the street from the Edison Mall in Fort Myers.

There are two Fort Myers police department vehicles at the scene, Friday afternoon. Earlier, they did make the scene tighter, focusing only on the area where the body was found.

When WINK News first got on the scene, the caution tape was spread out; it was surrounding the entire parking lot area of David’s Bridal.

We saw several detectives and Fort Myers police officers walking around the parking lot.

We also saw them going in and out of the store, but the Fort Myers Police Department said this has nothing to do with David’s Bridal.

We have reached out to the Fort Myers police, and at this time, all they can tell us is that this is a death investigation.

