WINK News has received the full incident report for the night a former Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy was accused of shooting into a Lehigh Acres Jewelry store before speeding away.

The incident occurred early in the morning on June 30.

According to the report, the person who was driving the vehicle the night of the shooting was a woman who has known Former Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Soto for about eight years.

They both left Peter’s Sports bar together, which is right by the jewelry store Soto shot at.

Detectives spoke with Soto’s wife, asking her if she knew where he was on the night of June 29.

She said she thought Soto was at a concert with his friend. Soto sent his wife a picture of him and a friend.

While he was with his friend for a short time that night, Soto went to Peter’s Sports Bar. He arrived alone but left with a woman who said she had known him for years.

The woman told detectives she was driving his Ford F-150 and did not hear or see a gun because the music was loud. She also said there were other people in the car.

Detectives reviewed the footage and did not see other people.

Detectives said the shell casing found at the scene matches the gun recovered from Soto’s truck.

Soto is charged with two felonies, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting at a business.