The Punta Gorda Police Department is investigating profanity-filled graffiti targeting former President Donald Trump, written along Harborwalk Trail in Punta Gorda.

Someone spray painted “[Expletive] Trump” at least a half dozen times up and down the walking path.

Liz Voss is a Punta Gorda resident, and she said she did not want children to see it.

“It’s annoying. It’s just stupid,” said Voss. “Makes me kind of crazy that everybody is after the poor guy. I mean, [expletive], he almost got assassinated.”

Voss said the graffiti was also personally upsetting to her because she supports Trump.

“I’m mad because I’m a Trumper. Go, Trump,” said Voss.

Other residents walking along Charlotte Harbor thought it was plain wrong.

“I think it’s awful,” said an anonymous resident. “Not only against him, I mean, everybody should have their own opinion, but don’t put it out in nature where everybody walks. Families, children, yeah, it’s terrible.”

Harborwalk is a scenic trail right in Charlotte Harbor, but walkers saw more than they planned for before the city painted over it.

“I think it’s terrible that they decided to do it, and you know, it’s OK to have your own opinion, but don’t do it in this way,” said the resident who was not identified.

Voss said she wants everyone to be nice to each other.

“I mean, we’re all human beings, and just be nice. That’s all I gotta say,” said Voss.

The City of Punta Gorda painted over the explicit message with dark grey paint so the message could not be seen anymore.

The Punta Gorda Police Department said they are aware of the incident and are investigating.