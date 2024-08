Space and soap is not a combo that would come to your mind right away, but it’s one that’s hoping to spark a breakthrough.

Naples Soap Company is partnering with NASA and using their space technology to create a new line of products centered around anti-aging.

“Very cool stuff, cutting-edge technology. We’re a Florida-based company, so we absolutely love, love the opportunity to work with NASA technology,” said Deana Willins, CEO of Naples Soap Company.

Expected to be released in 2025, the products are developed from a 3D biometric technology that targets wrinkles and helps with anti-aging.

From soaps to body scrubs, this store has everything a skincare lover dreams of.

“It definitely reminds me of the beach and like vacation,” said Natalie, a visitor.

With millions of sales a year, Willins said that she hopes to expand nationally, but she’s forever grateful to her customers in Southwest Florida.

“We have been through a lot as a company, as a soap squad and as a community. We’ve had Hurricane Irma, we had COVID, and we are still here. We have a resilient team, but that’s because of the local support that we get. We really try to offer the best customer service and customer experience possible,” Willins said.